Before the Industrial Revolution in the 1800s, the concentration of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) in the atmosphere was about 280 parts per million (ppm). This means that for every million molecules in the atmosphere, about 280 of them were CO 2 .

However, climate.nasa.gov shows that we’ve burned so much coal and oil that atmospheric CO 2 is now approaching 400 ppm. It hasn’t been this high for millions of years. The last time Earth’s atmosphere had this much CO 2 , our species (and many others) hadn’t yet evolved. (more…)