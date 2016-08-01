American politics as I see them in 2016

Donald Trump spreads misinformation about vaccines and global warming while vowing to “cancel” the Paris climate deal. Hillary Clinton doesn’t, so I’m with her now.

4 Responses to “American politics as I see them in 2016”

  1. Joe Public posted on 2016-08-04 at 07:18

    Years ago you had an argument with “Eric Worrall” on a blog about book entitled “CSIROh!”.

    https://watchingthedeniers.wordpress.com/2013/03/01/toxic-legacies-malcolm-roberts-his-csiroh-report-and-the-anti-semitic-roots-of-the-international-bankers-conspiracy-theory/

    Just wanted to let you know the guy who wrote that book is now a senator in Australia.

  2. Jimmy posted on 2016-08-18 at 18:24

    Wow, you’re quick to jump to Hillary, well congrats dumbass because she’s going finish what Obama started, fucking America up even more. You do realise that Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama created Isis right? Fucking moron, they gave them weapons and taught them how to function like an army you idiot. Go ahead vote for her, just know that with her, we will no longer be America and martial law will go into affect. Think back on Benghazi, that’s what she will do to this country if we ever get invaded or attacked. Just sit in aw and watch it happen. Then try to explain why she just sat there and let it happen. I do believe the reason will be. “Umm because”. Yet you want to follow someone who is against our people and our country. You’re a fucking communist you fucking fachist pig.

